Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases 149,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,543. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

