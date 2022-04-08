Insider Buying: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Buys 4,780 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,582.30).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The company has a market cap of £553.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.52. Petrofac Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.67).

PFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

