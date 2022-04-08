Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 20,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 4,691,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.