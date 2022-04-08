Insider Buying: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Buys 48,685 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Steve Francis purchased 48,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,960.85 ($26,178.16).

Shares of SIG stock traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 40.63 ($0.53). The stock had a trading volume of 782,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. SIG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.76 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHI shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

