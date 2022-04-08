Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $482,200.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $881,297.55.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.

Shares of AIR opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIR. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AAR by 77.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in AAR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

