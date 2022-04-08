Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells 3,308 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after buying an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

