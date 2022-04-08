Insider Selling: Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells 6,216 Shares of Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($27,309.64).

Shares of LON ASCL traded down GBX 4.68 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 328.52 ($4.31). 101,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,024. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 334.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 381.94. Ascential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 297.80 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.77) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.57 ($5.75).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

