Insider Selling: Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Sells $29,616.25 in Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpana Wegner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 28 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $305.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $12.43 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

