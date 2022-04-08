Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,000.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.07.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

