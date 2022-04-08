Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells $126,794.07 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $126,794.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $44.73.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 858.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 966.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 87,173 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.