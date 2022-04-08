Insider Selling: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $108,658.72 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.
FET opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
