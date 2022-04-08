Insider Selling: Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Sells £41,856.42 in Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.95), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($54,893.67).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.96) on Friday. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.24). The stock has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 116.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 582.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 547.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.49).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

