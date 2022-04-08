Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $233,309.70 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Jamf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.