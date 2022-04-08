Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Sells $272,755,623.27 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RH stock opened at $327.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.84 and a 200 day moving average of $511.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $313.85 and a 52 week high of $744.56.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.