Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Sells $272,755,623.27 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RH stock opened at $327.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.84 and a 200 day moving average of $511.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $313.85 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.