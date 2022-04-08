Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells $873,090.24 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VMW opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.