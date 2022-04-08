Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells $331,632.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WTW stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

