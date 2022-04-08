Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Sells $93,673.93 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Zymergen Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. Analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,810,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

