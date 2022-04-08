Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $15,772,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $64.87. 534,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,600. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,631 shares of company stock valued at $44,374,665. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

