IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.22% of IntriCon worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 9.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IntriCon by 72.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in IntriCon by 57.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

IIN opened at $24.02 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IntriCon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

