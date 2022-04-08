Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $290.17. 8,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.29. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

