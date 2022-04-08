Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.44). Invacare posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 736,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,875. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Invacare has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Invacare news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan bought 33,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

