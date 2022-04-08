Inverse Finance (INV) Price Hits $289.43 on Top Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.13 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $289.43 or 0.00667261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.18 or 0.00260920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.