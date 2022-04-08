Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,671. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $169.33 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

