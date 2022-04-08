Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

