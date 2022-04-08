Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.95 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99). 27,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 162,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.98).

Several research analysts have commented on IES shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £104.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

