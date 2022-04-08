IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $101.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

