iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in iQIYI by 144.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.80.

About iQIYI (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.