iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.26. 39,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

