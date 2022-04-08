iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,646,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after buying an additional 651,788 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

