iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.29

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 14781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,468,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after buying an additional 52,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $7,503,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

