iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 62,887 shares.The stock last traded at $47.23 and had previously closed at $46.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

