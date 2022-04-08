iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.53. 1,203,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,207,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.