iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 168,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 82,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,230. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

