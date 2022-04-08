iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $118.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

