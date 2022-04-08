iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.64

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.64 and last traded at $93.64, with a volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

