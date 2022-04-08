iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $49.79. 17,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 25,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.
