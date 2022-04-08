IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Acquires 20,000 Shares

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Francois Pauly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,557.38).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($169,180.33).

IWG opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.53) on Friday. IWG plc has a one year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.33) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.26).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

