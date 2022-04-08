IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.