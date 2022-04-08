Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.47. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,587. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

