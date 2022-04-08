Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

