Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $76,408.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

