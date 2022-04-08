Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 181,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

