James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $428.31

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.31 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.08). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.11), with a volume of 113,141 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 428.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

