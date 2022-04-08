Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27.

On Monday, February 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.72. 63,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,080. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $191.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $99,744,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.