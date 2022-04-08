Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.40.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

