Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Basf alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BASFY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

About Basf (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.