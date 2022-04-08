Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Olympus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Olympus has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

