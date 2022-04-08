Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GSK opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

