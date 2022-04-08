Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

BERY opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

