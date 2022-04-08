Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for WestRock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in WestRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

